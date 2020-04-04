“When the King returns, the kingdom will go topsy-turvy”, from Shakespeare’s Henry IV in 1597. A topsy-turvy world is when everything turns upside down in chaos. Its meaning has changed little in the last 400 years. It still fits quite well for our COVID-19 times.
To the readers of Shakespeare and other writers of his time, it meant more than pandemic pandemonium. It referred to a common sailing event – the sinking of a ship because of great storms. The storm might also include hail to shred the sails or enemy missiles(cannon balls) to sink the ship.
To prepare for a coming storm or battle, the Captain orders all men topside. “Topsy” is the contraction of the “topside”, the deck of a ship. The storms at sea, just as the storms of life, damage rudders and sails and the ship begins to spin. Like a top it goes topsy, and goes to the bottom. When the storms have passed, the ship will not rise to the surface again to resume its voyage. When COVID-19 crests and passes, we will be in a whole new world of uncharted waters.
For English sailors, “turvy” added to the disaster expectations. In addition to spin, turvy also meant going from topside to bottomside – to roll over – a world turned upside down where King Chaos reigns. Like the sailors, we feel threatened, pushed, shoved by forces beyond our control. The rules of our lives have made a 180 degree turn.
The virus spreads through the air and by physical contact. In this new world we live with a six foot space rule. In the old world, when a child fell and scraped her knee, the mother took the child in her arms and kissed the knee to make it better. No more of that.
When the husband receives test results showing his cancer, his wife hugs him as they cry together. When friends meet, they embrace. A standard business meeting starts and ends with a hand shake. When good things happen, people hug each other and dance. No more of that.
In the Bible, Jesus healed by touching the deaf, blind, lame, and lepers. A woman was healed by touching the hem of his robe. No more of that.
It is so confusing, Mr. Jim. You mean two young people can’t even fall in love any more! Infatuation has gone to the bottom of the sea – no more holding hands, hugging and kissing. But enough of this list of inconveniences! Serious consequences come from contact. If you are a virus carrier and take your grandmother’s hand to help her out of her recliner, that could kill her. OK, so that’s a worst case scenario, but we are all connected to family and the whole human family and responsible for the health of both. A poem put to song says, “No one is an island. We are all part of the land. Each one’s joy is joy to me, each one’s pain is my own. We need one another, everyone is my friend.” “We need one another”, especially in these topsy-turvy, upside down challenging times.
