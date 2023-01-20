In Frankfort, it takes a majority of legislators, and the signature of the Governor, for a bill to become law. Even though it could be only be by 51% of the legislators, it covers 100% of Kentuckians. It is the same in Washington, where a vote of 51% or more, makes a law for everyone.
International law works the same way, except for how a proposal becomes a law for all nations. Two years ago, on January 22, a proposal became law when the governments of 50 nations voted for it. It works like Frankfort and Washington. Fifty nations voted for it, but it covers all nations.
The law, also called a Treaty, now makes the building and keeping of nuclear weapons to be illegal. Nations that have not signed it, or do not abide by it, are outlaw nations. The USA has not signed it, nor do we abide by it. As an Outlaw Nation, we are building more nuclear warheads. We also want to keep other nations, like Iran, from getting any. Our leaders feel that this Nuclear Ban Treaty should apply to them and not to us, as if we are the good guys and they are the bad guys who can’t be trusted. We have four thousand two hundred nuclear warheads and one thousand five hundred of them are deployed in silos and on submarines to go off at the push of a button. The President has one of these buttons. With these ready-to-fly missiles, no room for error or accidents exists. If one of ours is launched by accident, Russia or North Korea do not know if it is an accident or an attack, and they would launch theirs in retaliation.
Contrary to current propaganda, the reality is – the more nukes we have the LESS safe it makes our nation. The less safe we are. When the nukes go off, we all go off – the face of the Earth. During the Cold War in the late 1950s, our government published Bomb Shelter plans for the individual home owner to build one in your backyard. Once it was built, we were instructed to stock up on survival food, water, and gear including a gun to keep our neighbors out. It was a joke. Killing radiation from a nuclear war lasts for 10,000 years. Only the cockroaches would survive.
Are we helpless in the face of weapons of mass destruction? Our leaders in Washington voted even more money to build more bombs.
A Senator from Tennessee says they need the jobs in Oak Ridge. Let’s hope and pray that they have no accidents there. It would not take long for the radiation cloud to blow our way. Since our leaders in Washington support nuclear war, we must contact them to change their minds aand to support the Treaty to ban nuclear weapons. As a nuclear outlaw nation, Mitch, Rand, and Hal are our gang leaders. They have the power to make changes before we self-destruct. Contact them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.