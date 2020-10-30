Next Tuesday is Election Day in Bell County all across the country and the early voting numbers show the county is on pace for a very high turnout this year.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,727 Bell Countians had voted early in person, according to County Clerk Debbie Gambrel. In addition, just over 1,700 of the 2,000-plus mail-in ballots had already been received. That means over 5,400 Bell voters have already cast ballots for the election.
That number already exceeds the 4,356 who voted in the June primary. The last presidential election in 2016 saw 9,864 votes cast in Bell County. The county currently has a total of 21,276 registered voters.
“It’s important that everybody does vote,” Gambrel said. “And we have a few different ways that people can vote this year so they can pick the one that works best for them.
“For anyone who received a mail-in ballot, it is important that they get those back in to us. They can either mail it at the post office — the postage is paid — or they can drop it off at one of our two drop-box locations here at the old Courthouse or at the Middlesboro County Clerk’s Office.”
The early voting and drop box locations at the old Courthouse in Pineville and at the County Clerk’s Office in Middlesboro are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early voting runs through Monday, Nov. 2.
The Clerk’s Office in Middlesboro will be closed on Election Day but the drop box at the courthouse will be open until 6 p.m. All ballots that are mailed in will be counted as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3 and received by Friday, Nov. 6.
On Election Day voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bell County High School gym, at the old gym at Pineville Independent Schools and at the Middlesboro Community Center. Any registered voter in Bell County can vote at any of those three locations. Masks are required at all voting centers.
“To help the in-person voting go as quickly as possible, voters need to have their driver’s license or photo ID ready,” Gambrel added. “We want to get people in and out as quickly as possible. We also want to encourage people to take advantage of the early voting time that runs through Monday.”
In addition to the presidential race and elections for representatives to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, the 2020 General Election ballot includes both the Pineville and Middlesboro City Council and three seats on the Bell County School Board. There are uncontested races for State Representative, two seats on the Pineville School Board and three seats on the Middlesboro School Board.
There are also two Amendments to the Kentucky Constitution on the ballot. One would give crime victims the right to be notified of and to be present for any legal proceedings involving those accused of committing crimes against them. The other would change Commonwealth’s Attorneys from six-year terms to eight-year term, District Court Judges from four-year terms to eight-year terms and require District Judges to be licensed attorneys for at least eight years.
