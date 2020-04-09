The enemy has come to our land. We are at war. In World War II our nation mobilized all its resources in a total war effort. I attended elementary school at the time. Let me tell you about those war years in my life. You have to imagine a life without TV, cell phones, computers. AM radio and daily newspapers brought the news. At the movies, newsreels provided visual war coverage. A younger brother was born upstairs by candle light because of a blackout for fear of German bombing.
We had a two-party line. A live operator at the switchboard downtown would say “Number please”. Coffee and sugar were rationed. I can remember standing in line for milk and bread. My brother and I would take our Red Flyer wagon and go to the A&P with my mother and haul the groceries home. Gasoline was rationed. The six blocks to the store and back used too much precious fuel to drive there. Nobody cut much grass. If you had a lawn, you would dig it up and plant a Victory Garden. There were so few consumer goods that hoarding didn’t happen. People shared what they had.
The olive drab sedan drifted slowly down our street. It stopped at the house next door. Two Army officers in dress uniform got out. One carried a manila folder and the other a small box. I said, “Mom, what’s happening?”
She said, “Their son got killed in Germany. He earned a Purple Heart. They give mothers a small banner to hang in the front window of the house. It has a gold star on it. She’s a Gold Star Mother. It helps all of us remember the cost of war.” Within the year, the olive drab sedan came to our street often. Even though the battles happened “over there” across the oceans, the war came “over here” when the wounded and dead came home.
In 1953, with the signing of the truce in Korea, old fashioned war ended. Old fashioned war had trenches and battle lines. I sat in an observation post on the DMZ for nine months looking at the enemy looking at me. The enemy was “over there”. We were over here. The rules changed in Viet Nam. The enemy might be a peasant girl doing laundry in the river, or a rice farmer by day and Viet Cong at night. In Iraq, the enemy could be any old car or truck carrying a suicide bomber. The enemy was everywhere but still “over there”. Who cared? Unless it was your son or loved one “over there”, most Americans didn’t care. Wars happened somewhere else.
But no more, the enemy COVID -19, has come “over here”. How can it be our “enemy”? It doesn’t hate us. It’s just a living organism that’s trying to stay alive. It’s treating our real enemies, like the Russians and North Koreans, the same as it is treating us.
In this new kind of war, we are all soldiers in the battle. Instead of guns and bombs, our major weapon is a measuring stick – six feet long. We go to war by staying home. Only criminals used to wear masks, now masks are standard combat gear. In this new world of war we can win by working together to stay apart.
