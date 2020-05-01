Students from Page School Center participated virtually on Saturday in Kentucky’s National History Day Competition.
Teacher/Coach Pam Miracle helped guide 15 students with their projects.
“I had several exhibits, two performance groups and one that made a documentary,” she said. “Their topics ranged from Apollo 11 to Cherokee Nation, Florence Nightingale, topics like that.”
It’s been nearly and entire school-year that the students have worked on their projects. They chose their topics in September and then made it through a school competition in December and a District competition in February.
One of the final school events to be held was the Regional competition at Southeast Community College on Friday, March 13.
“It was the last thing we did as a part of school and they qualified for the State National History Day competition,” Miracle said.
Breaking Barriers in History was the overall topic for the event.
Those advancing to the national competion winners were to be announced on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.