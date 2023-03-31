This Sunday approaches with the palm leaves waving, smiles on peoples faces, and happiness in the city as Jesus arrives riding a donkey. Single day excitements are important to celebrate and wanting to be on site, where all the action is taking place, is a trait most of us easily find ourselves wanting to be.
Jesus has spent a relatively short time proclaiming the goodness of His father who sent Him for us. We clearly can say that Jesus was preparing for His crucifixion since the early days of His childhood. Remember His confusion when Joseph and Mary had left Jerusalem and returned 3 days later to find Him teaching and learning in the Temple? The understanding that Jesus had was evident then, that He had been created by God to die on the cross for our sins. “Do you know I need to be about my Father’s business?”, Jesus asked. Imagine Joseph’s thinking when he heard those words? Mary, scripture reads, “ponder these things in her heart”.
The plans of God can seem to be mysterious, because we don’t know what is happening next. His plans have us guessing and hoping, our thinking is His thought too. The Bible is clear, God has a plan for us and as New Testament followers of Jesus, our responsibility is to follow, wherever He leads.
This Sunday is Palm Sunday. Next Sunday is Easter. I read a comment where an individual said they didn’t read anything in the Bible about Easter. What is symbolism for the ministry and work of the life Jesus lived and died here on earth? Great question, even if I type it myself. The greatest symbol I know of for Christianity is Baptism. The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ and LIFE, symbolized perfect. The idea of Easter celebrated one day a year, that I take issue with. The idea of His death giving us resurrection, should be a daily celebration.
---Until Then
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.