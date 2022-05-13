Pamela Sue Davenport Denkins, 43 of Middlesboro, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. She was born in Pineville on October 6, 1978, a daughter of Sharon Griffith Davenport and the late Floyd Davenport. Pamela had been a general manager in the food service industry.
Pamela is survived by her husband of 10 years, Christopher Denkins; children, Marcus Overton, Derek Denkins, and Lohan Sharp; mother, Sharon Davenport; sisters, Linda Lambert and husband, Daniel, and Amanda Rice; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Mathel Cemetery in Calloway with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Monday from 11:30 AM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Denkins Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
