The intercom buzzed, “Governor, a Mr. William Goldsmythe Westbrook III is here. He wants to see you about a pardon for his son.”
“Get the boy’s name, and once Mr. Westbrook III is in here, call over to Justice for a copy of his record. I’m busy. Wait ten minutes and send him in.”
On schedule, the secretary announced, “Mr. William Goldsmythe Westbrook III.”
They exchanged waves from behind their masks. “Sit down. What can I do for you?”
William III answered, “I know you’re a busy man. Thank you for seeing me. You may not remember me, but we met back in July at the big fundraising picnic for our party. Your term is almost finished, and I wanted to see you about a pardon for my son. He’s been in for six terrible months. He’s losing weight, and is depressed, never has any privacy. His mother is really worried about him. William IV says the jail is a Hell-hole and not fit for human habitation. He just wants to get on with his life and be a productive member of society.”
“What’s his sentence? What did he do?”
“He got 20 years for armed robbery and other stuff.”
The secretary came in with the record. The Governor put on his glasses and scanned it. “Other stuff? Looks like he shot a man. Relax for a minute, I want to read more. Go over to the other desk and get yourself a cup of coffee.”
Mr. Westbrook couldn’t relax and said, “It was the dumb clerk. He grabbed a pistol from under the counter, so Billy shot him. It was self-defense. The guy didn’t die. The bullet just messed up his right arm.”
Finally, the Governor said, “How do you feel a pardon will help Billy? He shot a man in a robbery attempt and claims ‘self-defense’. That makes the clerk guilty of the crime, and Billy, innocent. I can’t pardon him for a crime he believes he didn’t commit. Even in the Bible, God pardons and forgives wrong doing, not the innocent. A pardon means a person admits to having committed a crime. He’s been convicted of a crime, and was lucky to get only 20 years, so he will always be an ex-con. I can’t change the facts: armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.”
“But he’s a good kid. He went to college on a ball scholarship, everything paid for, but he started hanging out with the wrong people, using pot, and got into heavier stuff. He was high on meth when he tried the robbery.”
“You’re not listening, Dad. First the shooting was the clerk’s fault. Then the pot was due to bad friends, and the robbery is meth’s fault. I can’t pardon the meth. It was just doing it’s normal addictive thing. I can’t pardon the clerk. He went to ICU and not to jail. Your Billy Boy claims to be a victim and not a perpetrator. Pardons are not for victims.”
Mr. William Goldsmythe Westbrook III stood up and snapped, “Pardon the interruption!” and stalked out.
