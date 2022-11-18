Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I know everyone is excited. It’s the best meal of the year. It’s full of the classics—broccoli casserole, mashed potatoes, dressing, turkey, and ham. Although Thanksgiving is a time of tradition where recipes have been passed down through the generations, sometimes it is good to add something new to the table. That’s what this recipe is about. It has the perfect fall flavors that will be an excellent addition to your spread.
Parmesan Crusted Acorn Squash
Ingredients: 2 acorn squash cut into rings, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of paprika, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, salt, pepper, finely grated parmesan.
Instructions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Acorn squash is like a small pumpkin, so you will need to cut into in and deseed it. Cut it into rings ¼-1/2 inch thick.
Chop the parsley finely and mix with other spices and olive oil in a large bowl. Toss the squash in the spice mixture until evenly coated.
Grate parmesan and put on a plate. Dredge each acorn squash in the parmesan coating it like you would chicken in flour, then place each ring on a parchment lined baking sheet.
Take any left-over parmesan and sprinkle it on top of the squash. Bake at 400 for 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool for 5 minutes and serve. Its perfectly nutty, sweet and salty that you’re sure to enjoy!
