Jo Ann Fuson Staples, a Pineville, Kentucky resident has written a book, her memoir, about her life beginning in Pineville, and the challenges and adventures she encountered both at home and abroad.
“Paths I Have Walked” is a moving and sometimes heart-wrenching story of the author’s survival and resilience growing up in the mountains of southeastern Kentucky, the tragic loss of her father, mother, and grandmother; the sometimes-tumultuous years spent in Ohio and California, and finally, 26 years on international assignments with her husband, a U.S. State Department Foreign Service Officer. With this autobiography, the author aims to showcase her family’s history through her own life and times, retelling a life’s story through humor, grace, and occasional sorrow.
Jo Ann was born and raised in Pineville, KY, the daughter of Ben and Janie Fuson. She grew up on Greeenbrier and attended Lone Jack High School before moving to Cincinnati, Ohio and later to California. After marrying her husband Ambassador (Ret) George Staples, she spent 26 years working, learning and traveling overseas on behalf of the U.S. State Department.
She has a daughter, Catherine Desiree, a granddaughter, Grace Ann, and Matthew Randolph, a special son-in-law. Jo Ann is the oldest of five siblings, three of whom are still living. She is the first in her family to write a book.
To learn more about the author and to order her book (available in hardback, soft cover, and eBook) please visit her website:
