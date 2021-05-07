Paws on the Square

Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter recently celebrated their 20th anniversary. Saturday they held a costume contest and dog walk in downtown Pineville.
At last month’s Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Executive Albey Brock praised the efforts Friends of the Shlelter as made and the difference they’ve made in the community.
“They’re not a flashy group that brags about what they do every day,” he said. “But they do so much for the community that positively impacts our quality of life that goes unsung.”
Brock said that before Friends of the Shelter came along, about 2,700 animals entered the shelter every year and the adoption rate was only two percent.
“Basically, all of them were being euthanized. Very few were being adopted,” he said.
In 2020, 1,711 animals were brought into the shelter and 85 percent of them were adopted.
“To go from two percent to an 85 percent adoption rate, I can sit here without fear of contradiction and tell you they have saved tens of thousands of animals’ lives by aggressively getting them adopted,” he said. “They deserve more credit than I can verbalize.
“We want to wish them a happy birthday and sincerely thank them. . . because they serve a very vital role in our community.”
