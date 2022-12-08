MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be holding its 12 Days of Christmas Blood Drive at Pineville Community Health Center this Friday (Dec. 9th) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All donors will receive a free Christmas ornament, a coupon for $5 off any purchase at Salsarita’s and a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer.
Donors could also win a pair of tickets to the Wilderness of the Smokies Waterpart as well as the grand prize of two tickets to the Roots & Boots Concert at NPAC.
Make your appointment by going to the link: https://tndonor.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/80701
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.