Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is now available at the Pineville Community Health Center.
PCHC will begin offering the drive-thru testing on Wednesday, May 20.
Appointments are required. Please call the appointment line at 606-654-4693, Monday thru Friday from 9-5.
Standard days and times for testing will be Monday’s and Friday’s 11am - 5pm and Saturday from 10am - 2 pm.
“We’re not limiting it to residents or anything else, it’s just by appointment only and it takes an order from a doctor or family practice to get the test through the lab company. We can also set it up through our nurse practitioners so that we can write an order for them,” PCHS CEO Terry Nichols said. “We do bill insurance but there is no cost to the patient. If the patient doesn’t have insurance there is a way in Kentucky and we’ll get them set up so that it gets taken care of.”
PCHC is also doing antibody blood testing in their lab.
“The antibody test is for people that think they have been exposed to it or think they may have had it in the past. They don’t have to be showing any symptoms whatsoever,” Nichols said. “Again, it takes an order from their family practice or through our nurse practitioner, either way.”
The drive-thru test is done with a swab of the nasal cavity and results are available within 48 to 72 hours. The hospital will pass the results along to the ordering physician who will then notify the patient.
“As we do more tests, the time may extend out. We have some labs that initially got covered up and it was taking four to seven days,” Nichols added. “Right now it’s 48 to 72 hours.”
Results from the antibody test are usually available in 12 to 24 hours. Nichols said those times could also get lengthened as the number of tests being done increases.
He said PCHC is equipped to handle as many as 200 tests per day.
Friday afternoon the hospital did a test run with Bell County Judge-Executive and Pineville Mayor Scott Madon among the first to be tested along with Jailer Gary Ferguson and Bell County Public Health Director Teresa Hunter and Health Department Nurse Supervisor Trissa Wilder.
When Brock was about to receive the first test, Nichols said they had a special swab just for him and produced a five-foot swab as a joke. The actual testing was done by nurses Mary Bishop and Bonnie Browning.
“That wasn’t nearly as bad as I expected it to be,” Brock said. “I would definitely encourage everyone to come and get tested.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.