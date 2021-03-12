I feel like it has been so long since I share a breakfast recipe with you all. Although I love a big breakfast, it is often so difficult to find the time to cook in the mornings. Too often I find myself calling my cup of coffee my breakfast.

Since I have been making the effort to prepare my meals ahead of time, I thought I would share a simple breakfast treat that I have been loving. It is healthy and tasty and we all know that is the perfect combination.

Peanut butter Jelly Parfait

Ingredients: 1/3 cup of vanilla flavored Greek yogurt, 2 tablespoons powdered peanut butter, 1 tablespoon of honey, ¼ cup of granola, ½ cup of strawberries.

Instructions: Begin by washing and drying your strawberries. Dice the strawberries up into bit size pieces. Add yogurt to a mason jar followed by powdered peanut butter, honey and finish off with granola.

I let my fruit act as the jelly flavored component of this parfait, but if you wish you could also add a tablespoon of sugar free strawberry jelly to give the consistency of a PB&J.

You can assemble several of these at a time and store them in the refrigerator until you wish to eat them.

