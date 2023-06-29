Pearl Ray Lefevers was born on December 31st, 1937, in Molus, Kentucky to Elmer and Ruby Lefevers. He passed away on June 27th, 2023, in his home with his loving wife Robin by his side.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his two daughters Emily Lefevers Hoskins and Joyce Mary Lefevers, sister Joyce Lefevers Stewart (James S. Stewart Jr.), and brother David Lanny Lefevers.
Anyone who knew Pearl understood that he loved his family, friends, education, and politics.
Pearl started his teaching career at 19, later serving as principal of Bell County High School, and completing his teaching career as Bell County superintendent from 1993-1997.
Pearl was an accomplished principal and educator, notably making Bell County the first school in Kentucky to ban smoking on campus. He always went out of his way to help students in need of clothing and food. He also helped many students get into college and encouraged generations of students to pursue higher education.
Pearl served as State Representative for several successful terms, one of which he served as the Minority Caucus Chairman of the House of Representatives. One of his many accomplishments while serving his community was successfully passing the Kentucky Education Reform Act. He has since been inducted into the Hall of Fame for the 5th Congressional District.
For the last 25 years, Pearl served his community by working with individuals with mental health and behavioral disorders to achieve their highest potential.
Pearl was inducted into the Bell County Hall of Fame Class of 2022-23 in celebration of all that he achieved for the community he loved so dearly.
He is survived by his wife Robin Neal Lefevers, son Todd Baker (Becky), sister Jennifer Lefevers Jones (Johnny), grandson Clint Hurley (April), granddaughter Brooke Abbott (Justin), and great grandchildren Jakeb Hurley, Dylan Hurley, Harper Hurley, Addison Abbott, and Avery Abbott, as well as his dearly loved niece Jonna Jones Knox. Pearl also leaves a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will have a visitation at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home on Friday, June 30th from 2pm to 4pm, funeral at 4pm, and burial immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation in memory of Pearl Ray Lefevers to Cumberland River Behavioral Health.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville is honored to serve the Lefevers Family.
