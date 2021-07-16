A Pineville man was killed early Tuesday evening when was struck by a vehicle on US 119 in Bell County.
Kentucky State Police Post 10 received the call of a fatal collision at around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers’ initial investigation indicates a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling north on US 119 when it left the roadway and struck a pedestrian. 54-year-old John Pursifull of Pineville was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bell County Coroner.
The operator and passenger of the Trailblazer were both transported to Pineville Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The three minor passengers did not suffer any injuries as a result of the collision.
US 119 was closed for several hours while KSP detectives and reconstructionist did their investigation and traffic was detoured along Laurel Hill Road.
KSP Detective Andy Soltess is conducting the investigation, also assisting at the scene was Bell County Coroner, Bell County Fire Department, Bell County EMS, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, and Pineville Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.