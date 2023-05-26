This is such a busy weekend filled with fun and tradition for our community. You’ll be brought together with your family and friends through the festivities of the KMLF, and then to round it all up, many of you will be going to the lake or by the pool for Memorial Day celebrations. By the end of it all, I know you’re going to want an easy but tasty recipe to take wherever it is you will be.
I’ve shared these once before, but I thought it was a good time to remind you about these little gems. They are packed with flavor, easy to make and a crowd favorite.
Pepper Jack Ham Sliders
Ingredients: 1 pack of Kings Hawaiian Roles, 1 pack of deli honey ham, 1 pack of pepper jack cheese, 1 container of onion and chive cream cheese, 1 stick of butter, 2 tablespoons of minced garlic, 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut the Kings Hawaiian Roles in half. Assemble the sandwiches by starting with cream cheese on bottom, then ham and lastly pepper jack cheese.
Next place all sandwiches in a baking dish. Melt butter and stir in garlic and Worcestershire sauce. Pour mixture over the sandwiches.
Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and enjoy!
