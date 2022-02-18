We had a great Super Bowl Sunday at my house. A crew of friends came over to watch the big game, so of course we had to have some great finger foods for the big game.
One of my friends made ham sliders, but they were new and improved for what I knew as sliders. So, I thought I would take the opportunity to share a modern take on a classic.
Pepper Jack Ham Sliders
Ingredients: 1 pack of Kings Hawaiian Roles, 1 pack of deli honey ham, 1 pack of pepper jack cheese, 1 container of onion and chive cream cheese, 1 stick of butter, 2 tablespoons of minced garlic, 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut the Kings Hawaiian Roles in half. Assemble the sandwiches by starting with cream cheese on bottom, then ham and lastly pepper jack cheese.
Next place all sandwiches in a baking dish. Melt butter and stir in garlic and Worcestershire sauce. Pour mixture over the sandwiches.
Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and enjoy!
