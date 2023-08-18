Football season is right around the corner which means those Friday night lights and Saturday tailgates are on our schedules in the near future. This is one of my favorite times of the year not only for the sport and time with friends, but also for the food. My grandmother would call these “pick-ups” and they are ideal for tailgating.
I found this recipe online and it had all of my favorite flavors in one dip, so I just had to share it with you.
Pepper Jelly Cheese Dip
Ingredients: ½ block of pepper jack cheese, ½ block of sharp cheddar cheese, 1 package of cream cheese ¼ tsp dried mustard, 1 tsp garlic powder, ¼ tsp cayenne pepper, ¼ tsp celery salt, 1 tsp minced onion, 1 tsp dried parsley, fresh chives, 1 jar pepper jelly.
Instructions: Shred both ½ a block of pepper jack cheese and sharp cheddar cheese and place in a large bowl. To the bowl add a softened block of cream cheese and all the spices. Mix thoroughly until combined. Pick you favorite serving dish and cover the bottom with the cheese mixture making sure it is approximately an inch thick. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge overnight.
The next day bring the dish out of the refrigerator and allow it to soften on the counter for 1-3 hours. When it is soft cover with your favorite pepper jelly and garnish with fresh chopped chives. Serve with Ritz crackers and enjoy!
