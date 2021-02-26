The brilliant new snow lay deep on the ground and even deeper out on the blocked highway. First the COVID isolation, and now the snow. I felt trapped. I said to my daughter, “Call that friend of yours and we’ll go hiking in the snow. We’ll climb to the top of the mountain on the old logging road.”
An hour later at the top, we found a fork in in the road. A lonely, dark neglected path snaked down the mountain and a rutted ATV trail curved up across the ridge line. We chose the less traveled path. We slipped and slid down the other side. I said, “Enjoy it kids. We have to climb up out of here to get back.”
At the bottom we found a high black wooden privacy fence. A car was stuck in the snow drift. We were going to try to get it out. I sent the kids through the opening in the fence to get a broom and shovels. They never came back.
I went looking for them. I started at a large building, like a gym. Inside, a dozen men milled around. I tried to stop one to ask about the kids, but he said, “Can’t stop, can’t stop.” I asked when the exercise class would be over, but he ignored me. Three big men in official uniforms circled me. One grabbed me from behind in a headlock. I was so worn out from walking in the snow and anxiety over the kids, that I went limp and slid through his arms to the floor. All I wanted to do was to sleep. He said, “This one’s worthless. We’ll try to fix him later.”
I work up in the sunshine on the broad green lawn in front of the building. At least one hundred men milled around there. Some walked back and forth, some in circles, some wandered aimlessly. The eerie silence scared me. “Was this one of those monasteries where they take vows of silence?” I felt better from my nap, so I said, “When in Rome”, and stood up. I joined one of the moving circles, and caught up with a man dressed in a three piece business suit and a navy silk tie. “Hello”, I said.
His head rotated in my direction. I stared into dark and empty glass orbs. His head rotated back. I jumped ahead to the next man, but it was not a man. It/he was a robot. “My God, they are turning these men into robots. I’ve got to get out or I’ll be next.”
I saw the break in the fence where I came in. I walked my robot circles closer and closer to it. The gap was ten feet away when a mechanical voice boomed over the speaker, “Time!” The robots collapsed to the ground, except for me. I darted out into the deep snow. The kids sprinted out right behind me. We didn’t stop. We churned right back up that mountain to the top. We fell exhausted to the ground at the edge of the woods on that snowy evening.
I was falling asleep again, when my daughter shook me and said, “Daddy, Daddy, it’s nine o’clock. Get up. You promised to take us hiking up the logging road today. It will be fun.”
