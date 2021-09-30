Periwinkle Home Design, Tradition With a Twist, held a ribbong cutting ceremony and open house on Tuesday. The furniture and home decor boutique is located at the corner of Kentucky Avenue and Pine Street right on Courthouse Square in Pineville. Owners Greg and Louanne Moody were joined by staff members Marie Browning, Dylan Cox, Jordan Cox, Shirley Burnett and Becky Hamblin as well as Mayor Scott Madon, Main Street Pineville’s Jacob Roan and several other city and Main Street officials. The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 to 6 and Saturday from noon to 6. The phone number is (606)654-6262 and they can be found on Facebook.
“We figure everybody is doing everything today, so we’re going to be twist with the home decor industry for Bell County and our region,” Greg Moody said.
“We’re more of a boutique furniture store with all types of decor. All of our furniture is new and comes from Englands in Tazewell. We try to do everything as local as we can,” Louanne Moody added. “We also have the design side. Greg and I have built homes, remodeled and decorated home before so we’re willing to work with you like the people on HGTV.”
