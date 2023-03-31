New Fire Truck

The Pineville Fire Department had their new ladder truck, dubbed Ladder 1, out for cleaning Tuesday evening. The truck features a 100-foot ladder that will be able to reach the top of the highrise or any other building in Pineville. Lettering work was just completed by Russ Mills and Chief James Miracle said the truck would be ready for service as soon as some new tires were put on and it was equipped with hoses. He added that construction to expand the fire station should start soon as the permits for the project had been pulled.

