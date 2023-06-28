The Pineville School Board voted unanimously to reject all bids received on their complex project. The architect will put together a revised plan for the project and it will be rebid.
The board also approved a 3% raise for all certified employees and a $1.00 per hour increase for all classified employees during a special called meeting on Wednesday.
“I’m very excited that the board fond it fitting to give us a raise,” Superintendent Russell Thompson said. “We had researched some of the surrounding districts and what their raises were and we were able to match that and keep us at competitive scale so that we can continue to hire the best employees that we possibly can.
“We want our staff to know the value that they have to this district and to this board.”
Architect Ben Boggs from Clotfelter-Samokar spoke to the board about getting the sports complex project back on track after all the bids came in over budget.
“That’s a trend we’ve noticed with other projects the prices are going up and it’s discouraging,” he said. “We think it would be best for you all to just reject the bids and we can redesign it and put it back out to bid.”
Boggs said the revised plan would keep the turf for the football/baseball/softball field and the playing dimensions and fencing would stay the same. However, all the new buildings would be taken out except for the press box.
He said the goal was to get the revised plans approved in July and advertise for bids in August. Construction could start as soon as November.
“I feel very confident that the changes we’re making will get you under your budget,” Boggs said.
Vice-Chairman Chris Arnett was concerned about the board using up all of its bonding capacity without getting the finished product they had hoped for.
“I don’t want to spend all of this money and have it come in just under what we can do,” he said. “Then we’ve spent all of our money and we’ve settled for something that’s really not what we wanted but we don’t have the capacity to go back and do something later.”
Boggs said he was hoping that the revisions would bring the cost of the project between $400,000 and $600,000 below the district bonding capacity. And if that comes to be, individual pieces could be added through change orders to get the project close to what it was originally.
“We’re going to make sure all of the infrastructure is in place so you can come back and do the buildings at a later date or as a separate project,” Boggs said. “We’re also going to look at opening up the bidding for smaller parts of the project to local bidders to bring the price down.”
Thompson agreed with Arnett that the district didn’t want to have to wait ten years to build its bonding capacity back up.
“We’re not voting on that today, we’re just giving them the go-ahead to give us a new plan and we would make that decision once we see exactly what’s in the revised plan and how we could move forward,” he said.
The board voted to allow Boggs to redesign the project.
Also on Wednesday, the board received the 51st District Softball championship trophy from the Lady Lion softball team and the 13th Region All ‘A’ championship trophy from the PHS Archery team at Wednesday’s meeting.
Nest month’s board meeting will be held on July 24 at 4:30 p.m.
