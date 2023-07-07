In smalltown life in the early 1950s, we had a Memorial Day parade that ended in the cemetery. The VFW and American Legion veterans fired their WW I Enfields in a seven gun salute in memory of the war dead. At the top of a 40 foot monument, a Union soldier looked South. At the wide base of the monument, a Civil War cannon stood on each corner. Each cannon had neat, triangular piles of cannonballs next to it. The cannonballs were welded together to keep them from being stolen. Flowers adorned the graves on the long hillside.
For the Forth of July, things changed. The parade ended in the Public Park for food, games and a picnic. In the evening, in the open air Dance Pavilion, a local Big Band played for a dance. Traditional fireworks ended the celebration.
While many of these traditions of holiday picnics and parades still are followed, our daily life has changed. Then, the dance band played without amps and microphones. Families carried their picnic baskets as they walked to the Park. Adults could buy beer on-tap at the concession stand. Kids could get Coke and ice cream.
A movie from those days gives a good picture of what life was like. Appropriately enough the title was “Picnic”. It came out in 1955 starring William Holden and Kim Novac, the Superstars of the time. In the opening scene, a freight train slows down for its stop in a small Kansas town. A man hops out of a boxcar at the empty station. A sagging banner announces “Picnic Today”.
The scene shifts to a farm. We hear a screen door open as someone throws a handful of corn out to the chickens. We hear then scratching and cackling in the yard and come running for the corn. A rooster crows. A dog barks, and we know it’s sunrise, early morning, on the farm.
In the kitchen, the pretty, young farm wife washes up the milking pails, while bread dough rises on the stove. Her husband has already gor to the Park to put up the stage for the band concert and political speeches. The eggs are boiling. She’s going to slice ham from the smokehouse for sandwiches. She has to remember to take the big knife to slice the watermelon. As soon as the apple pie comes out of the oven, the rising bread goes in.
It looks to be like a nice day for the picnic. The sudden cackling of the chickens interrupts her busy cooking and a knock comes to the door. She answers, and finds the hobo from the boxcar at her door. In those days, it was not uncommon to have strange men knocking at your door looking for a handout. He said the traditional, “Can you spare a bite to eat , maam?”
She said, “Of course”, and did what many today consider to be a strange and dangerous thing. She invited him into the kitchen and sat him down to get the bacon and eggs going for him. “You can have fresh bread in a bit, but not the apple pie. It’s for the picnic. There will be a lot more food there. You can ride over with me.”
The movie then goes on to high drama and heated love scenes, but it does give us a look at the good old picnic days. Sometimes, when our modern young ones go on line to watch “Picnic”, it looks strange to them. No one has a cell phone.
