With assistance from the public, Saturday afternoon August 22, 2020, Middlesboro Police Department Sgt. Barry Cowan arrested a man who had been seen stealing from an area home.
The first witness states in the citation that on Friday the 21st 34 year old Russell Patterson, most recently from Pineville, was seen carrying an electric saw from a south 26th street residence. Believing a theft was just observed, witness took a picture of Patterson carrying the saw and gave it to MPD. Minutes later the victim realized his Hitachi 12” compound miter saw (value of $300) had been stolen, and called Middlesboro Police to report it.
On Saturday, a short time after his picture was published by WRIL from the MPD, a caller notified dispatch that Patterson was in the area of north 30th street. This lead Sgt. Cowan to locate and arrest him. Patterson took the sergeant to where he had left the saw after the theft and it was recovered.
Russell Patterson was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500. He was also served two outstanding bench warrants.
