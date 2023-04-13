Throttle junkies, you won’t wanna miss this! The 2023 Pine Mountain HillClimb —Presented by Summit Racing — comes back to Pine Mountain State Resort Park in Pineville on April 21st - 23rd.
Participants will race from Laurel Cove Amphitheater to the top of Pine Mountain, braving curve after curve in search of the best time and bragging rights for the year. Spectators are welcome and can visit http://www.appalachianhillclimb.com/2023-pine-mountain... for information on how to watch the hill climb.
The weekend kicks off on Friday with the SCCA 2023 Pine Mountain Hillclimb Festival in downtown Pineville, which will have the race cars on display, food vendors, inflatables for kids, and live music from Midnight Rider, Bill Taylor and The Appalachian Heatherns, and Mississippi East. The Hillclimb festival is free of charge and there is only a $5 fee for spectators for the hill climb itself.
The downtown block party is from 4 pm to 10 pm Friday evening. Kids can bounce around in the bounce houses while adults can enjoy the live music and take in the breathtaking views of the Kentucky hills. But the real stars of the show are the race cars and their drivers! Get up close and personal with some of the most famous race cars in the country, meet the drivers, and discover what it takes to be a Hill Climb Racer.
The time trial race will be held Saturday and Sunday at Pine Mountain State Resort Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.