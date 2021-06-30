Pineville-Bell County’s 9- and 10-year-old All Stars defeated Knox County 4-1 on Saturday to win the Area 3 Tournament.
“It’s absolutely huge, especially with our Little League — it’s been a long, long time,” said P-B coach Chris Fuson. “Coming off a year where they didn’t get to play, they got to play this year and they won it. Even though it was just one game, they had to come here and win it.”
Tanner Simpson led the game off with double and later scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 lead.
Knox tied the game in the bottom of the first, scoring on an error.
The P-B All-Stars scored three runs in the third — Waylon Maiden, Donnie Maiden and Bentley Fuson all reached to load the bases with two outs. Elijah Dunn had in RBI single and two more runs scored as Bo Hoskins reached on an error to make it 4-1.
That was all the support the Maiden brothers needed as they combined on a four-hitter with 15 strikeouts. Waylon started and earned the win with Donnie closing things out for a save.
“Those two really throw strikes and we’ve got one or two more than can. They stayed behind, but they battled back,” Fuson said. “If you throw strikes you give yourself a chance to win and if you throw balls you’re behind, that was the difference in the game.”
A couple of nice defensive plays helped Pineville-Bell stay on top. In the fourth inning, Knox had runners at second and third with two out. Bentley Fuson bobbled and then caught a liner to third to end the threat. In the fifth Bo Hoskins gunned down a runner going trying to go from first to third on a hit to left.
Both teams advance to the District 4 Tournament, which is set to start July 6 at South London.
