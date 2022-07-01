The Pineville-Bell County 9- and 10-year-old All Stars are pictured above and below (not everyone was there for each game). Team members include Lucas Brummett, Kenton Burnett, Jesse Campbell, Gunner Christopher, Noah Gambrel, Colton Johnson, Brennan Lambert, Donnie Maidon, Waylon Maidon, Madox Sziksai, Kyson Thompson, Zeke Trosper.
Pineville-Bell opened the District 4 Tournament with an 18-6 win over Leslie County then lost 20-6 to host Harlan in eight innings, defeated Tri-City 11-9 and were eliminated with a 9-3 loss to Knox County.
