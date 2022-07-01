The Pineville-Bell County 11- and 12-year-old All Stars. Team members include Eli Burchfield, Chase Caldwell, Brayden Carroll, Elijah Dixon, Brody Fugate, Bently Fuson, Isaiah Gambrel, John Hayes, Rylan Hensley, Bo Hoskins, Dalton Johnson, Tanner Simpson and Mason Sziksai.
Pineville-Bell County rallied for a 9-8 win over Tri-City, lost to host Hazard-Perry County 16-0, defeated Middlesboro 8-4 and was eliminated with a 7-2 loss to Harlan at the District 4 Tournament at Hazard.
