The Pineville City Council approved a 1% increase in water and sewer rates for all customers during a special called meeting on Monday.
The increase was recommended by the Pineville Utility Commission and will add 1% across the board each year through 2025.
“Right now the average on a 4,000 gallon customer is going to go from $8.22 to $8.55 —33 cents,” Mayor Scott Madon said. “It’s going to go up 1 percent a year so by the year 2025 it will be about $10 or a $1.78 increase over a 5-year period. It’s not drastic but it is an increase.”
Madon said the increase is due to several reasons, including upgrades that will cost $10 million over the next two years to expansion the plant and water system.
“We just did a $3.2 million expansion on the water plant. We have 5500 customers, less than 800 in Pineville and the remainder are out in the county so it is going to be an across the board rate increase,” he said.
“The water company is in the process of spending $250,000 on what they call a loop line coming off the $3 million water project their doing for the Appalachian Wildlife Center,” Madon added. “If the lines on 119 continue to break like they have been, this will give them another way to feed water to the people on 119 as well as the people on the other side around Brownies Creek and Colmar. It’s another upgrade to the system to try and keep people in water.”
The rate increase will also help offset some of the costs of the EPA mandated storm and sewer separation project on Virginia Avenue and Courthouse Square.
“Right now we have a combined system with our storm water and sewer drains and when we get a lot of rain the runoff ends up in the river because we can’t control it,” Madon said.
While the infrastructure work is mandated, the city will be taking advantage of the old drain lines being dug up to do a streetscape project around the square. That will include burying overhead power lines, widening the sidewalks and adding parking.
It was stressed that the water rate increase was not related to the beautification project.
“The EPA order is what started it all,” Madon explained. “It’s important that people know that all of the upgrades we’re doing in the city — the sidewalks and all of that — is being paid for by the city separately. The city has pledged $1 million to cover those costs that will come from restaurant tax money.”
Main Street Pineville Executive Director Jacob Roan said much of the funding for the streetscape project will come from a grant with the city providing matching funds.
“The water rate increase is not going to pay for any of that. It’s just for the underground infrastructure that they have to do,” he said.
The city is getting a $2.1 million loan from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority at 0.5% interest for the project. Adding the 1% rate increase is one of the requirements to have nearly $1 million of that loan forgiven, Madon said.
He also said the utility bills at the water company were up $48,000 last year and that the company has lost over $100,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic because of people not paying their bills.
“I’m sure these people that aren’t paying their bill think that once it’s over the slate is going to be wiped clean, but that’s not going to happen,” Madon said. “Once it’s over with they’re going to owe these big bills. They’re not doing themselves any favors and it’s putting a strain on our utilities.
“I understand that some people don’t have any choice, but there are others that don’t have any excuse other than trying to take advantage of the situation.”
