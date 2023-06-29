The Pineville City Council approved the second reading of the FY 2023-24 Budget Ordinance during a special called meeting on Thursday evening.
“It looks like we’re going to be finishing this year about $163,000 under budget,” Mayor Scott Madon said. “That’s always a good thing.”
The 2023-24 Budget includes a 50-cent per hour raise for all city employees. And passed unanimously.
Madon shared an email he had received from Leslie Gill from USDA Rural Development with an update on the downtown streetscape project.
“The plans and specs have been sent to the architect for review so hopefully we will be ready to obligate the funds and advertise for bids by the next council meeting,” the email read.
The Mayor stressed again that the city had not lost any of the funding for the project.
“It’s nothing to do with that, it’s just been a paper process from the environmental studies we’ve had to do,” he said. “This email is the best positive news we’ve had on that project in a long time.”
There are concerns because the project was engineers three years ago and construction costs have gone up dramatically since then.
“In the meetings I’ve been at people are talking about projects costing more than expected. A guy from E-town said he had one projected to cost $3.8 million that came in $7.2 million,” Madon said. “One of my biggest concerns is I hope we have several bidders. There’s some much going on these big contractors are picking and choosing what jobs they do.
“I worry a little bit because the Akins group that did the first part has said they’re not bidding because the sidewalks, bricklaying and burying the overhead lines is kind of out of their realm and he’d have to contract that out. Now our architects think they can get some people they deal with to bid on it and make it competitive.”
He added that the city is already looking to see where some cuts could be made as well as where some additional funding could be found if needed.
“There’s a lot of money flowing right now. Naturally we would go through the state to see if there’s anything available that we could apply for,” Madon said. “It is an election year so money seams to flow a little bit around election time.”
Once the project gets restarted it is expected to take six to nine months to complete it.
Madon also gave the Main Street Update at Thursday’s meeting. Main Street Pineville executive director Jacob Roan was at a Kentucky League of Cities meeting on economic development.
Pineville will hold their Independence Day fireworks display on July 4 at 10 p.m. with the fireworks being set off downtown from in front of the Water Company.
“I’ve had questions about why we’re not doing it from Pine Mountain. With the people we used we never could get our fireworks on the 4th, we always had to take whatever date was left,” Madon said. “When we started in 2016 we paid $6,500 and now it’s up to about $15,000. We’ve found a local vendor who can put on a good show for about $5,000. He did the show at the Festival and once he starts he doesn’t stop.
“Greg had an issue about shooting the fireworks from up on the mountain and if it’s rainy at all and the fog comes in you can’t see them at all from downtown. Those are the reasons we shoot them downtown.”
Wet N Wild Wednesdays will be held July 12, 19 and 26 at the Presbyterian Church parking lot. July 8 the Ducks and Trucks Car Show will be on the Square, it’s a fundraiser for the Pineville Police Department’s Shop with a Cop.
Madon said he had met with Pineville Community Health Center owner Michael Frye and his wife Natalie.
“They are really making some strides over there. I won’t share any numbers with you but they’ve had a really good month and were able to pay us ten months of occupational taxes,” he said. “That had accumulated under the previous owners and Michael paid that to us and he didn’t have to do that. That’s showing a lot of good faith and I’m going to try and do everything I can to help him.
“I really like his game plan and I was just blown away by the numbers that he shared with me — it was probably the most revenue that hospital has done since 2016 or 17. As long as Michael is involved and they stay on course I think the Pineville Hospital is here to stay for a long time.”
The council also held public hearings regarding Municipal Road Aid Funds and Local Government Economic Assistance Funds.
Madon said the Road Aid funds can be used for blacktop, salt, sidewalk repair, gravel, anything that deals with the roads. “That money comes from the gas tax,” he said.
The Local Government funds are from Coal Severance taxes. Madon said the city is much less restricted in how it can use those funds. There were no comments given by the public during the hearings and no action taken by the council.
In other business, the council approved:
—the second reading of an amendment to the ordinance relating to the Pineville Utility Commission schedule of rates and charges to reflect an increase for customers in Clear Fork. “We buy water from Tennessee for about 16 customers up there and they raised our water rate by almost $1,000 and all we’re doing is passing that on,” Madon said.
— the second reading of an amendment to the ordinance relating to the Pineville Utility Commission schedule of rates and charges to reflect a 7-percent rate increase for all water customers in each of the next three years.
—the appointment Brittany Ralston to the Main Street Board.
