The Pineville City Council passed the second reading of the 2021-22 Fiscal Year Budget at a special called meeting last Wednesday.
The budget includes a 25 cent per hour increase for city employees and the council added a provision to give all employees a one-time bonus. The amount of the bonus would be determined based on the new COVID relief funds the city is expected to receive and what restrictions are attached to how that funding can be spent.
The bonus was added after a lengthy discussion. Council member Alicia Slusher, who had voted against the budget at last month’s meeting, proposed a $1 per hour raise for the city’s employees.
Council member Ben Madon said he would love to give the employees a $10 raise if it were possible, but didn’t think city could afford even the $1 raise.
Mayor Scott Madon said the cost to the city for a $1 raise for all employees would be close to $50,000 per year.
“I don’t think the city can sustain that — we’ve got the Bell County School System moving out, that’s about $25,000 in occupation taxes. The largest employer in the city is hanging by a thread right now,” he said. “I just don’t think giving that much of a raise is having the city’s best interests at heart.”
Ben Madon suggested the one-time bonus to save the city from the re-curring cost of a higher raise and included that caveat in his motion to approve the budget. Tuck Woolum seconded.
Council member Shawn Fugate, who had also voted against the budget last money, said his issue was that the council didn’t have a budget workshop meeting to go over the budget before they had to vote on it. He added that he didn’t understand why some funds were included in the miscellaneous account.
During the role call vote, Fugate abstained while Scott Jeffrey, Madon, Slusher, Woolum and Bobby Valentine voted in favor of the budget.
In other business, the city will not have a fireworks display this Fourth of July weekend. Madon told the council the company that has shot the fireworks the last five years could not secure Saturday, July 3 or Sunday, July 4. The only option was for Monday, July 5 at a cost of about $10,000.
Main Street Pineville director Jacob Roan suggested trying to do the fireworks at a cheaper price on Labor Day.
Madon asked community members in attendance if they were OK with that and with no one objecting said that was the announcement that the fireworks would be put off until Labor Day.
The council also approved the first reading of the adopting ordinance for the 2021 supplement code of ordinances. This just adds the new or updated ordinances passed this year to be added to the city’s book of ordinances.
