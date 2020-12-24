Mayor Scott Madon swears in members of the Pineville City Council during Tuesday’s special called meeting held in the Common’s area of Pineville High School. Council members include, from left: Alicia Slusher, Bobby Valentine, Shawn Fugate, Ben Madon, Tuck Woolum and Scott Jeffrey.
