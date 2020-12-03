The City of Pineville held it’s annual Lighting of the Star and Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony Sunday evening. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a smaller outdoor service was held this year on courthouse square.
A small in-person crowd gathered while socially distancing and wearing masks and the event was livestreamed by Brian O’Brien.
City Councilwoman Pat Bingham had the honor of flipping the swith to light the star and tree this year. Pastor Justin Helton of Our Father’s House read scripture and led a prayer following Mayor Scott Madon’s welcome and introduction.
Reece Foley, Hannah Robbins and Faith Long sang a medley of Christmas songs and Mary Catherine Adams Caruso read the poem ‘Our Star’, written by her grandmother Irene Adams.
“We wanted to have as much normalcy as possible,” Madon said. “We’re not going to have a Christmas parade this year, but we did want to continue this tradition that Irene Adams started 50 years ago.
“Next year, we’ve got big plans to celebrate our 50th year and beef the program up in her honor. Hopefully more people will be able to attend.”
The city is hosting an artificial ice skating rink next to the parking lot behind the jail on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Masks must be worn while skating and reservations have to be made online. The cost is $5 per person for a 30-minute rental. Booking details and more information can be found at the Main Street Pineville Facebook page.
Also on Saturday between 5 and 7 p.m. the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department will be escorting Santa Claus around the city of Pineville.
Folks are encouraged to come out to their porches or yards to wave to Santa. Routes include all streets in downtown Pineville, Wallsend and Newtown.
