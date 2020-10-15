Pineville High School will be holding their 2020-21 Football Homecoming Friday night during the Mountain Lions' game against Williamsburg.
This year's homecoming queen candiates and attendants are as follows:
Freshmen
Kaylee Barlow- Candidate
Kadyn Wells- Attendant
Ava Gambrell- Attendant
Sophomores
Makenna Partin- Candidate
Halle Jones- Attendant
McKenzie Widener- Attendant
Juniors
Laurel Howard- Candidate
Shelby Wilson- Attendant
Madison Wilder- Attendant
Seniors
Morgan Goodin- Candidate
Jayden Sizemore- Attendant
Summer Partin- Attendant
