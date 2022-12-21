The Pineville Housing Authority holds their first Christmas Party at the Community Room in Wallsend. Children from the Pineville Housing Authority showed up to get pictures with Santa, refreshments, cupcakes and cookies. The community donated for this event to happen and all donations were appreciated.
Courtney Musick, Executive Director of the Pineville Housing Authority, is the one resposible for this wonderful event of fun and Christmas cheer. As soon as people walked in, Courtney took down names and placed them in for a drawing for presents. The drawing was held on Facebook Live at 1:00 December 19,2022. Winners coan go to the main office and pick up their prizes. The Prize Winners will also be on the Pineville Housing Authority Facebook Page.
Specials Thanks:
To the Middlesboro, Pineville and Barbourville area for all of the donations made for the children and to Santa Clause.
