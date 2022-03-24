Pineville Independent Schools are considering a change to the school calendar that will push the start of the school year to August 29.
The district’s calendar committee has recommended going with what is known as the tourism calendar, starting in late August. School would still end in May. Pineville’s Board of Education tabled making a final decision on the calendar until the April meeting
“That’s the way it’s supposed to work. The committee has parents, teachers, a city representative, and administrator and a board member. My assumption was that we would go with the traditional calendar but they’ve recommended the variable or tourism calendar,” Superintendent Russell Thompson said. “They had some good reasoning behind it. I laid out the benefits of both calendars to the board and they’ll make their decision at the April meeting.”
In the meantime, he and the board members plan to talk to more parents and get their input and thoughts on starting on Aug. 29 instead of Aug. 5. The time would be made up by eliminating half days and extending the school day by ten minutes.
“We’ll still have Fall Break, Christmas Break and Spring Break and school will still let out at the same time,” Thompson said. “A law has been passed that is based on hours so our school day would be extended ten minutes. We would end up going to school 160 days instead of 170.”
He said teachers would still work the same number of days.
“It will give us good time for planning and putting together our curriculum map,” he said. “Our pacing guide is created so that every day matters. I think this might also have a positive effect on attendance — people will know that every day matters.”
Another benefit of pushing back the start of next school year would be giving plenty of time to have all of the construction around the school finished and cleaned up.
Also discussed at Monday’s board meeting was finding new and different ways of generating revenue for the school’s sports programs. The COVID-19 pandemic and the community’s response to it caused fewer games and smaller crowds than normal over the past two years.
“We lost a third of our revenue from sports events and other extracurricular events from last year. That’s about $20,000 that we’re trying to recoup,” Thompson said. “We’re trying to come up with ways to generate funding so we can provide the best equipment an opportunity for our students and those activities.
“We’ve started Bingo and we’re bringing back the Miss Bell County pageant as a fundraiser. We’re always looking to try and do fundraisers and we’re going to continue to do that so we can recoup some of that money that was lost through the pandemic and hopefully get people back into the stands, watching our ball games and supporting our kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.