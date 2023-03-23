Hosting the 51st District Basketball Tournament was a big success for Pineville Independent Schools and its sports programs.
“We brought in a gross total of $47,000, we paid out $13,800 and we netted $33,500. Back in 2019 when we hosted the 51st District Tournament we netted $13,000,” Athletic Director J.D. Strange reported to the board of education at Monday’s meeting. “We invested in people who knew how to do things so our expenses were more, but we netted $20,000 more this time. That money will go into our general athletic budget.”
“The District Tournament was a huge success for us and we appreciate the support of the community and the city. We have to thank them as well as all of the staff members and students that contributed to the success of the tournament,” Superintendent Russell Thompson said. “It was good for our sports programs and we made money that we’ll be able to distribute throughout those programs.
The community really showed out and showed up to support our kids.
“We are hosting the Regional Tournament next year at the Corbin Arena and we hope to get everyone’s continued support there and hopefully have another success next year.”
Thompson also shared an update on the sports complex. The school and architects have started advertising for bids for construction and will open those bids on April 18 at 2 p.m. Next month’s board meeting has been moved to April 19 at 4 p.m. so that the bids can be awarded.
“We welcome any contractors that may be interested in putting a bit in to come and seek out that information. I believe Friday is when the final images come out. We’d love to get as many people bidding on this as possible,” Thompson said.
The Pineville School Board also approved the 2023-24 School Calendar.
“We took the committee’s recommendation and went with the traditional calendar next year,” Thompson said.
The first day of school for students will be Aug. 7 with Fall Break the first full week of October and Spring Break the first full week of April. There are three days off for Thanksgiving and two full weeks for Christmas Break with students returning on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The last day for students is May 17.
“We’ve had a slight improvement in attendance over the last couple of weeks,” he said. “We’re proud of that and we’re going to continue to work on it and hope to continue to show improvement.”
Pineville Head Start and Preschool Registration will be taking place April 14th and 21st. To be eligible a child must turn three or four years old by August 1, 2023 and meet eligibility guidelines. Items needed for registration include a birth certificate, immunization certificate, physical, vision and dental exams, proof of income and a medical insurance card. To schedule an appointment call 606-337-3044 or 606-337-3412, Ext. 388.
Pineville Independent Kindergarten Registration will be taking place Wednesday, April 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pineville Elementary Library. The child must be five years old before August 1, 2023. Bring copies of the child’s birth certificate, Immunization Certificate, Physical/Medical Exam, Dental Exam and Eye Exam. For more information please call Pineville Elementary at 337-3412, Ext. 388
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.