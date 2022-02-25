Pineville Independent School in partnership with Partners for Education at Berea College has been awarded an Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Grant. The grant will extend over five years to accelerate literacy outcomes from birth to career.
The goal of this project is to create a school and community where students develop 21st-century literacy skills—creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication—that prepare them for economic mobility. Three new positions have been added at Pineville Independent through the IAL grant: a K-6 Literacy Coach (Melissa Howard), a 7-12 Literacy Coach (Samantha North) and a Community Literacy Coordinator (Shannon Elliott). Project Director Jennifer Yankey will oversee the grant. In addition to the new positions at Pineville Independent, the grant will support community literacy events, professional development for teachers, and books for the library and students.
“Covid has impacted so many different areas of our lives, and we here in Pineville are feeling its dominating effects on our students’ education,” says Pineville Independent Superintendent Russell Thompson.
“The Innovative Approaches to Literacy Grant could not have come at a better time for our students, teachers and community, so we can address literacy needs and close these gaps.”
Partners for Education at Berea College (PFE) is a key provider of high-quality educational programs in Appalachian Kentucky and a leader in national efforts to build educational success in rural communities. Through direct service programs, PFE increases educational opportunities for 50,000 students in 31 counties in Appalachian Kentucky each year. PFE works to shape policies that enhance public and private investment in rural communities and, through partnerships with organizations, build rural communities’ capacity to achieve their goals.
Berea College, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor and service. The College admits only academically promising students with limited financial resources, primarily from Kentucky and Appalachia, although students come from 40 states and 60 countries. Every Berea student receives a Tuition Promise Scholarship, which means no Berea student pays for tuition. Berea is one of seven federally recognized Work Colleges, so students work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, housing, and meals. The College’s motto, “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth,” speaks to its inclusive Christian character.
