Pineville Independent Schools are preparing to go back to the classrooms on August 25.
“We’re going to be planning and best prepare to create an environment that is safe for the students, faculty, and staff,” Superintendent Russell Thompson explained. “That’s what we are going to be working on from now until then. We are allowed to re-enter the school building on the 25 and we are looking forward to that.”
Thompson explains that he and the teachers want to offer all the opportunities and all different options for parents.
“We will be sending out a survey of sorts but we will need a response from each parent about each student if they plan on being the virtual schedule for five day, face-to-face in the building five days, or if they want to go to the hybrid” he said.
The hybrid option consists of two days in the classroom and virtual classes for three days.
“We will need to hear back from each parent so we know where to put each student as far as grouping when it comes to our student information system,” Thompson continued. “Out teachers are going to be able to teach to students that are in class but they are going to be on Google.”
The system that teachers will be using for virtual classes is like Zoom but it’s GoogleMe and the teachers will be able to show their lessons and stream them live but at the same time record their lessons allowing students to watch them virtually. Thompson said it will be up to the kids to keep up with the progress of the class.
“This is a very difficult task for teachers in that they have to operate a virtual classroom and at the same time operate an actual classroom,” he explained of the hybrid teaching. “It is a lot for them to keep up with and they will have their rosters and students will be able to login and get their lessons and at the same time have any assignments they can download right off the internet from Google and then complete their assignment and upload them back to the teachers so that there would be no face-to-face contact.”
Thompson said that it’s hard to replace the interaction between the teachers and the students.
“Especially in some of our primary grades,” he said. “They need to that teacher in front of them to help them develop their phonics correctly and develop math skills that they need in order to be successful later on in their education.”
Thompson explained that it is an important time for the children and he feels like it’s important that they are in school.
“If parents don’t feel safe with that the virtual option is going to be there and they’ll be able to decide what is the best option for their child and hopefully everybody will succeed,” Thompson continued to explain the options that are available to the students. “We certainly are doing everything we can to give the options that they will be able to choose what is best fitting for them.”
When it comes to the educational options that have been made available, Thompson feels like there is a desire to get these kids back into the schools.
“A lot of times, school is the best place for the child to go and parents have to get back to work so it’s certainly an important role and I feel like we’ve got to support of KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) and the Governor,” he said when it comes to getting the students back into the classrooms. “We have to do what works best for our community and to meet the needs of our community and we hope to be doing that here at Pineville Independent.”
He explained that it is possible that Governor Andy Beshear could call anytime and may say through the month of August to go virtual. Beshear has already declared the first two weeks of August that everyone is to go virtual.
“There are some districts that were close to us that were looking to go back on August 5 or August 6,” Thompson said, “So, they are going to have to adjust their plans and we’re hoping by the 25 the numbers will go down so we will be able to return to school and get these kids in the classes to get the education they deserve.”
Thompson continued to explain that the decision that has been made is based on the data and the cases.
“Obviously the numbers have gone down and the positive rates have gone down and I think the Governor came in and made the judgment that he did,” he said of the decision to go virtual for the first two weeks of August then return to classrooms on the 25. “This is something that I think is going to be highly important.”
He explained that parents that have kids that they are sending to school, if they have a positive case and have to quarantine, the parents need to be prepared.
“Everybody needs to understand that this is our best attempt,” he said. “If we have cases there’s going to be adjustments to what we are able to offer and I mean it’s going to be based on the recommendation from the CDC.”
He finished by saying that safety is first and that the school system has the best intentions but they have to be ready just like they did in the spring.
“We’ve got to be ready,” he said. “We’ve got to be ready to turn on the drop of a dime and do what’s best for the safety here.”
For more information about the Pineville Independent School schedule, you can give them a call at 337-5701, follow them on Facebook, or visit Pineville.kyschools.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.