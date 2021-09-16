The Pineville Kiwanis Club will be holding their annual Reverse Raffle on-line this Saturday (September 18). Due to COVID-19 guidelines, this year’s raffle will be broadcast live on The Big One 106.3 FM’s Facebook page.
This is the 36th year the Kiwanis have used the raffle as their main fundraiser.
“It’s our big fundraiser for the year,” explained Kiwanis member Mike Long. “We donate to local charities and most of our mission is with children.”
The Kiwanis use the money generated from their raffle to fund their involvement in many community projects including the Pineville-Bell County Little League, Project Graduation at both Pineville and Bell County High School, two $1,000 scholarships and their annual Easter Egg Hunt. It also helps them support other programs such as Repair Affair, Main Street Pineville, First Tee Pine Mountain, the Bell County Health Department and Bell County Council on Literacy.
“We normally have a banquet and the last few years we have moved it to Pine Mountain,” Long said. “There’s been times that we’ve had about 180 or more people at this banquet and this year because of the confinements, we are going to be virtual and we are going to be live on 106.3 The Big One.”
Each year tickets are nearly sold out for the event and according to Long tickets are still available and can be purchased from any Kiwanis Club member.
Tickets are $100 and there are only 350 available.
“We actually dumped another three $1,000 prizes in this year,” he said. “So we are going to be giving away $13,000.”
The main goal of the Pineville Kiwanis Club Reverse Raffle is to support the projects that help the children in the community.
“The main thing is that is supports all of these projects that we do help kids in the area,” Long added.
