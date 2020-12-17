The Pineville Lions Club recently donated to two organizations in Bell County that needed assistance.
A donation to the Senior Center will provide assistance with the rising cost of food that the Center has to purchase for its home delivered meals program. Currently the Senior Center prepares 65 hot meals daily that are sent out to home bound clients or picked up at the Senior Centers by some clients who normally came into the Center to share a meal.
The increased cost of food has affected the amount of money budgeted for the meals. The Center welcomes donations from businesses and community to help meet the needs of at- risk Seniors. Contact them at 606-248-2990 or 606-337-7478 or on their Facebook page.
The Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter received $500.00 from the Pineville Lions Club to assist with their dog and cat food program.
Friends works with the Lighthouse Mission of Pineville to offer cat and dog food to participants during their food giveaways. More people are turning to food banks during this uncertain time and find that they are also in need of food for their pets with no way to buy it. Friends has had to cancel almost all of the face -to -face fundraisers that fund the programs they provide and hey also welcome any donations.
Contact them at shelterfriends09@gmail.com, at or on their website www.shelter-friends.org, or on Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter Facebook.
