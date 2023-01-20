With their move across town, Little Caesar’s of Pineville is now re-open and ready to welcome back its customers and hopefully make things more convenient for the community with this new location that also offers a new drive-thru.
With the effects of the coronavirus still being felt by restaurants across the country, the industry as a whole has struggled to right itself, and that has proven even more difficult for the Little Caesar’s of Pineville with not having a drive-thru option.
However, regional manager and daughter-in-law of one the Pineville Little Caesar’s franchise owners, Kylee Corey, says that they’ve been able to thankfully weather the challenging time because of their loyal customer base, employees that have stuck with them as well as being able to offer a meal to feed a family at an affordable price.
She says they have been searching for the right location to move the franchise for a couple of years but didn’t want to be hasty in making their decision. When the option for the space in the former Rite Aide pharmacy location became available, they immediately knew that it was the right fit for them and hit the ground running to make it happen.
For the last ten months, Corey and her family have worked diligently to put together all that is necessary for moving a franchise, including many calls and conferences with corporate representatives on what is required and then physically following up on the task. To say it has been an enormous undertaking would be an understatement, but with the help of her circle, she has been able to get it done. They are more than thrilled with the new location and look forward to continuing to serve the community of Pineville and Bell County with a great product, as well as friendly and efficient service.
