The Knox County Sheriff’s Department made a significant arrest of a Pineville man Sunday evening.
According to the report, Deputy Bobby Jones was patrolling Highway 223 in the Stinking Creek area when he observed a 2016 Nissan Altima swerve off the roadway. Jones then conducted a traffic stop.
Jacob Slusher, 29, of Pineville was then arrested for reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, and no registration. The report states that during the arrest, Deputy Jones located approximately two pounds of what is suspected to be methamphetamine that holds a street value of approximately $30,000. The drug was packaged in individual one-ounce bags. In addition to the meth, a small quantity of Xanax, several syringes, and approximately $1,5000 in cash were also found.
Slusher was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and additionally charged with first degree trafficking a controlled substance greater than two grams (methamphetamine), first degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
