On Monday, January 25, 2021, Middlesboro Officer Jake Partin served an arrest warrant on an individual at Happy Hollow Apartments.
The warrant, taken out by Kentucky State Police Detective Rodney Sturgill, states that 43-year-old Jason Hickman of Pineville is accused of “engaging in sexual intercourse with a person aged 4 on two occasions.”
The incidents are alleged to have happened between December 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, in Bell County.
Jason Hickman was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with Rape – 1st-degree victim under 12 years of age (incapable of consent).
Rape in the first degree - victim under twelve (12) years of age - is a Class A felony that carries a sentence of 20 plus years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.