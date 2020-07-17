On Friday, July 10, 2020 just after 11pm, Officer Brandon Hollingsworth conducted a traffic stop on a gold Toyota Corolla for its license plate not being illuminated. Upon stopping the car, Hollingsworth made contact with 33 year old James Eric Brock, of Pineville, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
After confirming with Bell Dispatch, Brock was placed under arrest for a Bell District Warrant.
A search incident to the arrest produced several items including substances believed to be Marijuana and Methamphetamine, digital scales, other items of drug paraphernalia, and $2,542.85. He was lodged in the Bell County Jail and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance - 1st offense more or equal to 2 grams of Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Marijuana less than 8 ounces, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, James Eric Brock was served with a complaint warrant while in jail after an investigation by Officer Shane Stewart. The charges stemmed from an incident on Monday, July 6, 2020 when Officer Stewart attempted to stop Brock, who was driving a silver 2005 Cadillac CTS. Brock fled on foot and officers were unable to locate him at the time. However, Stewart - along with Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies Adam Southern and Jake Perry - were able to locate a black backpack that Brock discarded during the foot chase.
A search of the bag produced several illegal items including a large quantity of a substance believed to be Marijuana, a handgun, brass knuckles, several items of drug paraphernalia including digital scales, small packaging baggies, and $12,510.00 in cash.
The warrant served on Brock who was still in jail on Officer Hollingsworth’s charges was for Trafficking in Marijuana 8oz-<5lbs 1st offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying a concealed deadly weapon, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, No Operators License, No KY Registration Plates, No KY Registration Receipt, Improper Registration, Failure to signal, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, and Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree on foot.
Brock is currently held in the Bell County Detention Center on a $5,000.00 cash bond.
