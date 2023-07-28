At approximately 9:10 p.m. Thursday evening Bell County Deputies Samson Churchwell, Austin Poindexter Ryan Sams, with assistance from Pineville Officer Patrick Brooks, responded to a residence on Highway 987 on Laurel Hill. This was in reference to a woman being shot inside the home.
Once on scene, it was determined through an investigation led by Deputy Churchwell, that 33-year-old Charles David Cross was attempting to harm himself with a handgun. A woman Cross calls his wife, Brianna Hoskins, tried to stop him and grabbed the 9mm handgun from him causing the gun to discharge striking Hoskins.
She sustained very serious injuries to her cheek and neck from the gunshot and her children were also in the home at the time of the shooting.
Brianna Hoskins was taken from the scene by Bell EMS and shortly afterward flown out by Air Evac for injuries sustained in the incident. She was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Deputy Churchwell arrested Charles Cross and charged him with assault - 2nd degree domestic violence and two counts of wanton endangerment - 1st degree. He is lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
Child services was also contacted about the incident and took a report. The children were put in the custody of other family members.
