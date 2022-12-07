On Monday evening December 5, 2022, Bell County Deputy Jody Risner was dispatched to Newtown Park in reference to a rape allegation.
Upon contact with the female victim, she stated that on Sunday evening December 4, 2022 25-year-old Randall Jones of Pineville - caused her to have sexual intercourse with him by forcible compulsion.
She also stated that Jones refuse to let her leave, making the victim go to his mother’s residence until she came back to the home causing them to return to Jones residence. Later, the victim was able to leave the home and call police to meet her at the park.
Randall Jones was arrested on Ann Street in Pineville, and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with rape - 1st degree and unlawful imprisonment. He was also served an outstanding warrant.
