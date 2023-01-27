Recently, the Clear Creek Bible College became aware of an incident on campus involving one of their students and criminal behavior. After reviewing the incident, college authorities contacted Sheriff Mitch Williams to begin an investigation regarding sexual offenses that are alleged to have taken place.
Sheriff Williams and Chief Deputy Jared Smith conducted the investigation which determined that on December 29, 2022, 21-year-old Cole Birkhimer of Pineville, subjected a female juvenile (less than 16 years old) to a video of a sexual nature after sending it to her through an electronic device.
Cole Birkhimer has been arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with Sexual Abuse - 1st degree and Prohibited Use of an Electronic System to Procure a Minor/Performance Sex Offense.
He is currently being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
