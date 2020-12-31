At approximately 3:30pm Bell County Deputy Frank Foster observed 69-year-old Fred Whitehead of Pineville walking on Highway 25E. The deputy knew that Whitehead had an outstanding warrant from a previous case of his and he stopped to arrest him.
A search incident to arrest of Whitehead yielded a black case containing two bags of a crystal-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine weighing 3.3 grams, a clear bag of Marijuana, and two white pills determined to be Hydrocodone.
Fred Whitehead was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with trafficking controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than two grams – Methamphetamine), possession of Marijuana, and possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified).
He was also served the outstanding warrant.
